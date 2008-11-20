Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show To Air On Multiple Platforms

CBS announced that it would be expanding the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show presence through the use of multiple platforms including the on-air broadcast, a dedicated website and its own Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show mobile television channel.



“The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is a highly anticipated, well-known event that everyone looks forward to, but very few get to intimately experience — until now,” said Anthony Soohoo, Senior VP and General Manager of Entertainment, CBS Interactive. “This year, to complement the on-air broadcast, CBS Interactive is giving viewers a virtual front-row seat and back-stage pass, with interviews and videos that capture all the drama and excitement as the models get ready to hit the runway.”

CBS.com will host a social viewing room where viewers can chat online, watch clips from the show and will feature model bios, portfolios, behind-the-scenes footage and interviews. Viewers will also be able to watch the show in its entirety from the site once the show has concluded.



CBS has also teamed up with MediaFlo USA to launch Victoria's Secret TV, a dedicated 24/7 channel on FloTV. The channel will give mobile-users an all-access look at the fashion show beginning with behind-the-scenes pre-show coverage available now. The channel will feature a simulcast on Dec. 3 and continue through Jan. 2 with post-show coverage.



The fashion show will air on CBS on Dec. 3 at 10 p.m.