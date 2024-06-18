Viant Launches Updated Version Of AI Bid Optimizer

Viant Technologies said it launched an updated version of its AI Bid Optimizer, a product designed to help advertisers boost the performance of their programmatic advertising buys.

The AI Bid Optimizer features a deep-learning neural network that reviews Viant’s entire bid stream and can process millions of requests per second.

Viant said that in a test using a controlled framework, the nex generation version of the AI Bid Optimizer posted a 100% improvement in performance over the original version, which was introduced last year.

“Our latest AI Bid Optimizer model is another example of why clients choose the Viant platform,” said Fabrizio Blanco, chief technology officer at Viant. “As a leader in programmatic advertising technology, we go beyond merely releasing innovative AI solutions. We are dedicated to continually enhancing our products and services to boost efficiency, optimize advertising budgets, and fully leverage the potential of data-driven marketing for our clients.”

As a buy-side only platform, Viant’s buy-side platform aims to secure the most efficient rates for its advertisers. The updated version of the AI Bid Optimizer maximize advertising efficiency and effectiveness, the company said.

“We adopted AI Bid Optimizer in Q3 2023 and have seen media cost savings range from 24%-40% depending on channel and campaign type,” said Conor Finnegan, VP of Media Operations at Juice Media. “For one client, we executed a performance campaign and leveraging AI Bid Optimizer, we tripled our performance…it just works.”