Viant Integrates With Google Cloud’s BigQuery Clean Rooms

Viant Technology said it formed an integration with Google Cloud’s BigQuery data clean rooms

The move that will enable the onboarding of first-party data at scale from the Google Cloud, enhancing the targeting and measurement of ads within Viant’s demand-side platform, the company said.

"In the current landscape, the importance of providing privacy-forward first-party data solutions for advertisers cannot be overstated," stated Dustin Kwan, Chief Product Officer at Viant.

"Our partnership with Google Cloud not only extends Viant capabilities for a post-cookie future but also keeps our data platform and DSP at the forefront of the industry, delivering solutions that respect user privacy while enhancing ad targeting and measurement capabilities,” Kwan said.

Viant is one of the first DSP’s to enable a connection with Google Cloud’s BigQuery data clean rooms, which paves the way for advanced data activation capabilities in programmatic advertising.

Viant said its partnership with Google Cloud’s BigQuery data clean rooms sets new standards for data privacy and operational efficiency, enabling first-party data matching and measurement through execution in the Viant DSP alongside the cookieless Viant Household ID.