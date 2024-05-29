Viant Integrates With Google Cloud’s BigQuery Clean Rooms
Move enables onboarding for first-party data at scale
Viant Technology said it formed an integration with Google Cloud’s BigQuery data clean rooms
The move that will enable the onboarding of first-party data at scale from the Google Cloud, enhancing the targeting and measurement of ads within Viant’s demand-side platform, the company said.
"In the current landscape, the importance of providing privacy-forward first-party data solutions for advertisers cannot be overstated," stated Dustin Kwan, Chief Product Officer at Viant.
"Our partnership with Google Cloud not only extends Viant capabilities for a post-cookie future but also keeps our data platform and DSP at the forefront of the industry, delivering solutions that respect user privacy while enhancing ad targeting and measurement capabilities,” Kwan said.
Viant is one of the first DSP’s to enable a connection with Google Cloud’s BigQuery data clean rooms, which paves the way for advanced data activation capabilities in programmatic advertising.
Viant said its partnership with Google Cloud’s BigQuery data clean rooms sets new standards for data privacy and operational efficiency, enabling first-party data matching and measurement through execution in the Viant DSP alongside the cookieless Viant Household ID.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.