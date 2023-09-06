Viant Expands Direct Access Program To Large CTV Programmers

Ad-tech company Viant said it has expanded its Direct Access supply path optimization initiative to focus on the largest premium connected TV content owners.

Viant also said it was joining the Prebid.org initiative, which also aims for transparent technology standards to make it easier for buyers and sellers to transact programmatically.

“We launched Direct Access in early 2023, and our journey since then has been defined by tremendous momentum and a surge in growth. Unlike other SPO endeavors, we are squarely and deliberately focused on representing the buy side and the CTV channel, and this intentional focus has translated into

driving a more efficient supply path for both advertisers and publishers, alike,” said Tom Wolfe, senior VP, business development at Viant. “Our program strengthens and optimizes the important connections within the marketing ecosystem while deepening Viant’s foothold in CTV.”

Viant said that since launching Direct Access, the growth of Viant’s CTV business is outpacing the U.S. market. It also said that CTV now represents the largest channel in its demand-side platform (DSP).

“I’m pleased to welcome Viant as a member of Prebid.org. We look forward to working collaboratively with Viant and leveraging their knowledge and expertise in creating more efficient, direct supply paths and SPO initiatives for the industry,” said Mike Racic, president at Prebid.org.