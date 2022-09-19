Viamedia To Sell Ads For HolstonConnect

Viamedia said it signed a long-term deal to manage ad sales for HolstonConnect, which provides high-speed internet, TV and phone services in Knoxville and the Tri-Cities region of Tennessee.

HolstonConnect’s fiber network uses the MobiTV streaming platform and Viamedia said its technology will enable the seamless integration of local ads on the platform using its dynamic ad insertion tools..

Experi acquired the assets of MobiTV last year.

“Holston is essential to residents and businesses throughout Tennessee,” said David Solomon, Viamedia’s president and CEO. “The company represented a unique challenge and special opportunity. With Viamedia’s innovative, cross-media advertising technology and sales representative team, Holston can not only increase revenues, but also integrate fully with MobiTV. We hope Holston’s success will become a roadmap for other operators looking to maximize local ad sales. Especially on the MobiTV platform.”

HolstonConnect is a not-for-profit subsidiary of Holston Electric Cooperative based in Rogersville, Tennessee.

“Viamedia has always been at the forefront of innovation, delivering advanced solutions that make advertising simpler, more effective, and more profitable. Selecting Viamedia to represent our ad sales was an easy decision,” said James Sandlin, general manager at HolstonConnect. “With Viamedia’s undivided support, our advertisers, businesses and communities have the solutions they need to ensure success, at a time when it’s never been more critical.”

The deal expands the national footprint in which Viamedia sells ads. Viamedia now reach 69 markets, selling ads for 60 clients. ■