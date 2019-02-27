Viamedia Renews Local Ratings Deal With Nielsen

Nielsen said it agreed to a renewal with Viamedia and will continue providing the cross-media advertising company with local TV ratings and other measurement data.

Viamedia will get local people meter rating for the Philadelphia market, including Nielsen Scarborough national custom qualitative service. It will also get Nielsen Rhiza service in 75 local people meter, set meter and return-path data markets.

“We have a long history with Nielsen, and look toward the enhanced data sets Nielsen continually brings to the table,” said Viamedia CEO Mark Lieberman. “As a leader in cross-media advertising, we’re always evolving, and it’s imperative that we have the most sophisticated capabilities to meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients. Nielsen’s latest enhancements and technologies, including Rhiza, will enable us to deliver effective cross-media strategies to our advertisers that result in increased monetization opportunities across the country.”

Rhiza is a sales tool that provides granular insights about customers, media consumption and the competitive landscape by using Nielsen ratings and marketplace buyer behavioral data.

“We are pleased to empower Viamedia with accurate measurement by providing true-persons level ratings and the newest technological advancements through Nielsen Rhiza,” said Jeff Wender, managing director, Nielsen Local. “We look forward to continuing to work alongside Viamedia to meet the needs of their advertisers and stakeholders.”