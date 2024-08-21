Viamedia Integrates Its Parrot Ad Decisioning System With Minerva

Viamedia, an advertising sales rep for independent cable operators, said it is integrating its Parrot ad-decisioning system into Minerva’s platform, giving Viamedia clients more access to programmatic buyers.

Working with MInerva will also streamline ad insertion and improve inventory management. Parrot enables MVPDs and broadcasters to sell advertisers schedules that run on both connected TV and linear channels within a single order.

“Minerva is a leader in Free Advertising Streaming TV (FAST) ad delivery and content navigation, together we’re elevating the capabilities of Parrot ADS to fundamentally transform the advertising landscape,” said Viamedia CEO David Solomon. “This collaboration propels us to the forefront of industry innovation, dramatically boosting efficiency and creating expansive revenue opportunities. This signals a new benchmark for service excellence in programmatic TV advertising. It’s a significant leap forward, affirming our commitment to driving the future of advertising technology.”

CDE Lightband, a municipal power and broadband provider in Clarksville, Tennessee, recently worked with Viamedia and Minerva in to test and help launch Parrot.

“Viamedia’s Parrot ADS solution, fully integrated with our Minerva-powered Cloud TV services, will allow us to transform how we manage and deliver advertisements,” said Christy Batts, chief broadband officer at CDE Lightband. “We anticipate this turnkey service will enhance our operational efficiency and generate incremental revenue by delivering more relevant and valuable ad impressions.”