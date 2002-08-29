Viacom's Philly stations offer headline service

Viacom Inc.-owned United Paramount Network affiliate WPSG-TV Philadelphia will begin the market's first local headline-news service Tuesday.

Its name aside, KYW Newsradio This Morning will be "a fast-paced

television-news service incorporating the day's top stories, sports scores,

weather and traffic along with business news from CBS MarketWatch," the

station said.

The program is a joint production of Viacom's two Philadelphia TV stations

and KYW-AM radio.

UPN 57 vice president and general manager Kevin O'Kane said, "For the

first time, UPN 57 will be able to offer expanded news programming, as well as

providing cross-promotion for our sister stations' news products, KYW Newsradio

and KYW-TV's Eyewitness News."

Viacom Station Group president Fred Reynolds called the effort "a good

example of the many opportunities we are creating in our duopoly markets. It's a

positive addition for all parties -- the viewers, the advertisers and the stations.

The prospects for this type of joint effort in our duopoly markets are

limitless."