Viacom's Philly stations offer headline service
Viacom Inc.-owned United Paramount Network affiliate WPSG-TV Philadelphia will begin the market's first local headline-news service Tuesday.
Its name aside, KYW Newsradio This Morning will be "a fast-paced
television-news service incorporating the day's top stories, sports scores,
weather and traffic along with business news from CBS MarketWatch," the
station said.
The program is a joint production of Viacom's two Philadelphia TV stations
and KYW-AM radio.
UPN 57 vice president and general manager Kevin O'Kane said, "For the
first time, UPN 57 will be able to offer expanded news programming, as well as
providing cross-promotion for our sister stations' news products, KYW Newsradio
and KYW-TV's Eyewitness News."
Viacom Station Group president Fred Reynolds called the effort "a good
example of the many opportunities we are creating in our duopoly markets. It's a
positive addition for all parties -- the viewers, the advertisers and the stations.
The prospects for this type of joint effort in our duopoly markets are
limitless."
