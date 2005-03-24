Viacom’s Kucharski Heading to Beantown

Julio Marenghi, president and general manager of Viacom Inc.’s New England stations, announced Thursday that Angie Kucharski has been appointed vice president and station manager of Boston television stations WBZ, a CBS affiliate, and WBSK, a UPN affiliate.

Kucharski most recently served as VP, news, and station manager for CBS owned-and-operated KCNC Denver.

"Angie has demonstrated herself to be one of the smartest, most skilled news executives working in local television today," said Marenghi. "Under her leadership, KCNC has positioned itself as Denver's leading local-news operation, recognized regionally and nationally. Her competitive drive and experience in managing a large department make her uniquely suited for this new position. I'm confident the same creativity, tenacity and spirit that so distinguished her in Denver will be of great value to us as we continue to grow our presence in the Boston market."

“Working with all the talented, hard-working members of the KCNC news team has been an experience of a lifetime, and I am so proud of all that we accomplished together," Kucharski stated. "At the same time, the chance to work side-by-side with Julio at our Boston duopoly was one I could not pass up.”