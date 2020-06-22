ViacomCBS Kids & Family Hires Cochran as Senior VP

Yolanda Cochran was named senior VP, live-action long-form production at ViacomCBS Kids & Family.

Cochran, who most recently had been VP of production at Disney’s Freeform network, will manage live-action physical production for Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., TeenNick and Nicktoons, and for Awesomeness. She will report to Megan Ring, executive VP of production at ViacomCBS.

“Yolanda is a talented producer and creative executive known for bringing bold, original stories and important voices to the screen,” said Ring. “Her considerable expertise in production will only strengthen our ability to make content that truly resonates with young audiences and families. I’m also excited to welcome Yolanda for her incredible advocacy in addressing gender and race inequality in entertainment – leadership that will help reinforce our own commitment to greater diversity and inclusion.”

Before Freeform, Cochran was with Alcon Entertainment. Previous to Alcon, she was a freelancer working on films including Life, Blue Streak, Nutty Professor II, Coyote Ugly and Dragonfly.