Viacom teams up with IBM

Viacom Inc. has signed a seven-year deal with IBM to help create the

foundation for the next generation of Viacom's technology infrastructure.

According to a Viacom spokesperson, the largest portion of the deal concerns

call centers, information-technology help-desk and data-center-support services for Viacom's U.S.

operations, which include Viacom Corporate, CBS, MTV Networks, Showtime Networks Inc. and Paramount.

Another goal of the deal, however, is to create a platform for the management

and distribution of digital entertainment content, delivery to wireless devices

and on-demand computer services.