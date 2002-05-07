Viacom teams up with IBM
Viacom Inc. has signed a seven-year deal with IBM to help create the
foundation for the next generation of Viacom's technology infrastructure.
According to a Viacom spokesperson, the largest portion of the deal concerns
call centers, information-technology help-desk and data-center-support services for Viacom's U.S.
operations, which include Viacom Corporate, CBS, MTV Networks, Showtime Networks Inc. and Paramount.
Another goal of the deal, however, is to create a platform for the management
and distribution of digital entertainment content, delivery to wireless devices
and on-demand computer services.
