Viacom Taps New-Biz Exec

Jon Camera has been named senior vice president of new-business development for Viacom Inc.'s 39 TV stations, charged with developing new ad opportunities for the station group's national accounts.

Camera is no stranger to drumming up new business for TV station groups. Most recently, he was director of business development at the NBC TV Stations Division, which included the NBC and Telemundo stations, and before that was director of convergence sales for ABC's 10 TV stations, including managing rate cards and and sales for the individual station Web sites.

