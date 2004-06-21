Viacom Stations Name Top Engineer

Viacom station guru (official title EVP, COO) Dennis Swanson has snagged Jeffrey Birch as VP, engineering, for the Viacom Television Stations Group (39 stations).

Birch had been director of network broadcast maintenance and engineering for NBC, where he oversaw engineering operations for the Rockefeller and master control for eight NBC owned-and-operated stations.

Before that, Birch ran the engineering side of WNBC-TV, where Dennis Swanson was president and GM.

