Viacom Shares Drop
Viacom Inc. shares dropped almost 4% to $38.90 Wednesday after it reported that its revenues, operating income and net earnings would be lower for full-year 2003 than previously anticipated.
It blamed the lower expectations on the fact that the "pace of recovery" for its local ad markets wasn't as swift as it anticipated.
