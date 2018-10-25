Viacom Shakes Up Cable Network Management Team

Viacom announced that it has restructured the management of its U.S. cable networks.

Kevin Kay, a Viacom veteran who most recently launched The Paramount Network, is leaving the company. Kay’s responsibilities also included CMT and TV Land.

Paramount will become part of a new group that also includes Comedy Central and TV Land that will be run by president Kent Alterman, who had been in charge of Comedy Central.

Chris McCarthy, president of the MTV, VH1 and Logo group, will add CMT to his portfolio.

Alterman and McCarthy will report to Viacom CEO Bob Bakish.

The BET Networks group and Nickelodeon remain unchanged.

“These changes mark the next step in the ongoing evolution of our company as we continue to ensure we’re making the most of our great assets and resources, and operating as nimbly and efficiently as we can,” said Bakish.

According to Bakish, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land share an original content strategy anchored in scripted programming. CMT – with its deep roots in music and unscripted programming – fits in a group with MTV and VH1.

“Kent and Chris have been driving forces behind Viacom’s flagship strategy, re-energizing and growing two of our most iconic brands, and I can’t wait to see what they do next,” Bakish said.

In his career at Viacom, Kay gave the greenlight to SpongeBob SquarePants. He also oversaw other hits at Nickelodeon before overseeing Spike, TV Land and CMT. Spike became Paramount in January.

“Over the course of his career at Viacom, Kevin’s creative vision and gift for telling great stories have made a lasting impact,” Bakish said.