Lego Executive Joins MTV’s Digital Studios

Lars Silberbauer, who helped turn Lego from a toy brand to a digital leader, is joining Viacom as senior VP at MTV Digital Studios, a new post.

Silberbauer will oversee creative, development and production of digital originals and head MTV’s digital brand social channels including Cribs and TRL. With cable subscription and TV ratings among young viewers dropping, Viacom is looking for new ways, including digital and social to remain relevant.

He will move from London to NY, effective Nov. 1 and report to Jacqueline Parkes, CMO and executive VP, digital studios, MTV, VH1 and Logo Group, and Kelly Day, president of Viacom Digital Studios.

"Lars is a proven innovator who reinvented an iconic brand for a new generation by bringing it to life in new, resonant ways across platform,” said Parkes. “His experience, fresh ideas and dynamic approach make him the perfect person to build on our momentum across platforms, fuel the growth and expansion of the brand, and engage our fans around the world.”

As senior global director of social media & video Silberbauer led the company’s expansion into third-party video channels. In 2014 he launched Lego TV in 24 markets.

“MTV has an unparalleled library of great content, a strong bond with viewers, real momentum, and much more – everything you need to empower young people like never before,” said Silberbauer. “I am beyond excited to work alongside Jacqueline, Kelly, and the VDS team while taking on this fresh set of challenges.”