Viacom sees ad-market recovery
Viacom Inc. reported results Thursday for the first quarter ended March 31.
According to Reuters, Viacom posted a net loss of $1.11 billion, or 63 cents
per share, compared with a loss of $7.3 million, or breakeven on a per-share
basis, in the same period last year.
Excluding a writedown for Blockbuster Inc., the company's profit was $367.4 million, or 21 cents per share.
While the company posted a 1.4 percent decline in revenue -- reflecting the lingering effects of the worst advertising slump in years at CBS and the
Infinity Broadcasting Corp. radio unit -- Viacom said it expects the current quarter's ad revenues to be higher than last year.
The television unit -- which includes CBS, United Paramount Network, 34 television stations and production studios -- posted a 20 percent decline in cash flow on a 9
percent drop in revenues as a result of the soft ad market.
But the company's cable unit -- which includes MTV: Music Television, Nickelodeon and VH1 -- posted a 12 percent jump in cash flow on a 5 percent increase in revenues.
Cable results were also boosted by affiliate fees paid by cable and satellite operators.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.