Viacom seeks stay of ownership-cap selloff

Viacom Inc. asked the Federal Communications Commission Monday to stay the company's obligation to sell enough

TV stations to get below the government's 35 percent cap on national TV-household

reach.

The request follows a decision last week by federal judges ordering the FCC

to better justify what is an effective limit on the number of TV stations a

broadcaster can own, or to throw the rule out.

Because the judges allowed the 35 percent cap to stay in place pending the

commission remand, without a stay, Viacom would be obligated to divest enough

stations to get below its current 41 percent household reach.

The divestiture was a condition of the FCC's approval of Viacom's purchase of

CBS in 2000.

The company seeks to hold on to stations 12 months after the FCC's remand

decision.

Viacom noted that Fox Television -- which also has an audience reach of roughly

41 percent -- was allowed to avoid divestitures for 12 months after resolution of the

court case against the ownership cap.

The case was brought by Viacom, Fox and NBC.