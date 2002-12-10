Viacom revs up 5 percent
Viacom Inc. will post a 5 percent revenue gain in 2002 to an estimated
$24.4 billion with a 10 percent increase in pretax operating cash flow to
roughly $5.6 billion, chief financial officer Richard Bressler estimated.
Cable revenues will be up 8 percent to about $4.7 billion with a 15 percent
increase in operating cash flow to $2 billion.
Broadcast-TV revenues will be up 4 percent to $7.6 billion with a 7 percent
gain in operating cash flow to $1.33 billion.
Bressler said the company would continue to look at
'branded' cable networks for possible acquisition, as well as large-market radio
and TV stations.
