Viacom revs up 5 percent

Viacom Inc. will post a 5 percent revenue gain in 2002 to an estimated

$24.4 billion with a 10 percent increase in pretax operating cash flow to

roughly $5.6 billion, chief financial officer Richard Bressler estimated.

Cable revenues will be up 8 percent to about $4.7 billion with a 15 percent

increase in operating cash flow to $2 billion.

Broadcast-TV revenues will be up 4 percent to $7.6 billion with a 7 percent

gain in operating cash flow to $1.33 billion.

Bressler said the company would continue to look at

'branded' cable networks for possible acquisition, as well as large-market radio

and TV stations.