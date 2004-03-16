Viacom Responds to Brownback

Sen. Sam Brownback (R-Kan.) has received a response from Viacom Inc. president Mel Karmazin to his request that the company explain its policy on broadcast of indecent material.

Citing reports of the establishment of a zero tolerance policy and Karmazin’s pledge to Congress that Viacom wouldn’t be a poster child for indecency, Brownback had asked that Karmazin spell that policy out.

He was particularly concerned about the Feb. 24 Howard Stern broadcast that prompted Clear Channel to dump the shock jock. Brownback thought the broadcast was indecent but Infinity apparently didn't. A spokesman for Brownback would not reveal contents of the letter, saying only that it was hand delivered and that the Senator is currently reviewing it.