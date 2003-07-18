Viacom renews P&G ad deal

Viacom Plus, the media company's integrated marketing unit, has picked up a

quick chunk of change, quietly renewing (for a third year) packaged-goods

company Procter & Gamble Co.'s cross-platform ad deal.

In the two previous years, P&G spent about $300 million per year, and

it's believed that the new deal calls for a similar number.

Under the deal, P&G ad spots appear on CBS; UPN; a bunch of Viacom Inc.-owned

cable networks, including MTV: Music Television, VH1, Nickelodeon and TV Land; and in syndicated shows

distributed by King World Productions and Paramount Television.

P&G confirmed that the deal has been renewed for the 2003-04 season, but it would

not provide details.