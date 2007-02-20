Viacom Partners With Online TV Platform Joost

Viacom has struck a content deal with Internet TV service Joost.

According to the companies, TV and theatrical content from a host of Viacom properties will be available free on the online platform, which is currently in beta testing.



Joost is a new TV platform from the co-creators for file sharing service Kazaa and Internent phone service Skype.

Content includes Laguna Beach, Beavis & Butthead, Real World,and Punk'd; Comedy Central's Stella and Freak Show; as well as content from Nickelodeon, CMT: Country Music Television, Logo, Spike TV, VH1, BET, mtvU, and GameTrailers Paramount will also provide feature films from its catalogue as well as recent releases.

Philippe Dauman, Viacom president and CEO, said the company will continue to reach beyond traditional content partners to companies like Joost. But the move also comes only a few weeks after Viacom forced social networking site YouTube to remove 100,000 videos from its site.