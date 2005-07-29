Viacom O&Os Get Armchair Makeovers
The Viacom Television Stations Digital Media Group has enlisted Armchair Media to redesign Web sites for CBS TV stations.
Armchair will integrate a number of new features from Viacom partners into the station's sites. The features include Weather Underground, real-time weather info; The Sports Network, a real-time sports wire service with live scoreboards; and Metro Networks and Maptuit, giving visitors access to live traffic services.
