Viacom O&Os Get Armchair Makeovers

The Viacom Television Stations Digital Media Group has enlisted Armchair Media to redesign Web sites for CBS TV stations.

Armchair will integrate a number of new features from Viacom partners into the station's sites. The features include Weather Underground, real-time weather info;  The Sports Network, a real-time sports wire service with live scoreboards; and Metro Networks and Maptuit, giving visitors access to live traffic services.