Viacom: No 'Rock of Love' F-Bomb

Viacom says it did not drop the F-bomb in a Dec. 14 episode of VH1's Rock of Love: Charm School.

That was in response to a press release issued Monday by Parents Television Council chastising the company for airing the un-bleeped expletive in a show rated TV-14.

"Viacom is declaring that F-words are OK to air in front of millions of children as young as 14," PTC had claimed. PTC leveraged the claim into a pitch for cable a la carte, one of its signature issues. “This is one more reason why cable networks must offer families cable choice, the option to choose and pay for only the cable networks they want," said the group.

"We [have] checked and as far as we're aware, no inappropriate language aired, including the F-Word," said a spokeswoman for Viacom.

PTC complaints about the Janet Jackson Super Bowl reveal helped fuel the FCC's crackdown on indecency. But two lower court rulings holding that the FCC's decision-making was “arbitrary and capricious” have left that enforcement regime in limbo. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is considering an appeal of one of those decisions, involving swearing on a Fox awards show.