Viacom Names Schireson Chief Data Officer

Emphasizing the company’s focus on analytics, Viacom named Kern Schireson as executive VP and chief data officer, a new position.

Schireson, who had been executive VP of data strategy and consumer intelligence, will be responsible for Viacom’s data capabilities for its domestic and international businesses, including its TV, theatrical and digital business units.

He will report to executive VP and CFO Wade Davis and work closely with the company’s leadership. Priorities include accelerating the use of data science at Paramount Pictures and incorporating data into the company’s events and consumer products businesses.

"As we look to the future of Viacom, it is absolutely clear that our deep data and analysis expertise will play a critical role in growing our company and unlocking the full power of our incredible portfolio,” said Viacom CEO Bob Bakish. "Kern has assembled a consumer intelligence team that is second to none in the media and entertainment industry, and I could not be more excited by the opportunity to leverage our unique capabilities across each of our brands."

Schireson helped create Viacom Vantage, the company’s data driven advertising initiative. He joined Viacom in 2014 from his own company, Schireson Associates.