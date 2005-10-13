Viacom Names Online News Director

Viacom has created a new post overseeing the online news operations at the company's TV stations.

Lane Beauchamp, general manager of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal/Journal Communications online efforts, has been tapped to be managing editor of the Viacom Television Stations Digital Media Group. The job is analagous to a group-wide news director on the TV side.

Lane reports to Jonathan Leess, president of the new division, who says he was attracted by Lane's combination of internet smarts and "shoe-leather reporting" (Lane began as a reporter for the Kansas City Star).

Beachamp will oversee the look and feel of the station news sites, providing groupwide support, as well as coordinating with the staffs at the company's 40 stations (21 CBS, 16 UPN, three independents).