Viacom Names Kurz to Consumer Insights Post

Viacom promoted Christian Kurz to senior VP, global consumer insights.

Kurz, who had been senior VP, research, insights, and reporting, for Viacom International Media Networks, adds oversight of corporate and consumer research and insights for Viacom domestically.

He will focus on exploring new technologies and consumer behaviors and report to Colleen Fahey Rush, Viacom’s chief research officer, and Jose Tolosa, chief operating officer of VIMN.

“I am so excited to have Christian take on this role,” said Fahey Rush, “He is a top notch researcher, loves our Viacom brands, and will help build and expand our consumer insights prowess globally.”

Last year, Kurz’s insights team spoke to more than 300,000 consumers in 30 countries as part of multiple studies and audience analysis. Since joining VIMN, he spearheaded initiatives including TV Re[defined], looking at evolving TV consumption habits; MTV Knowing Youth: 2020 Vision, studying young people’s outlook for the future; and Kids of Today and Tomorrow, which found themes shaping kids’ views and choices.

Before joining Viacom, Kurz was with Discovery, Disney-ABC Networks, Warner Bros., Interpublic Group and ITV.