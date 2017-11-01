Viacom Names Day as Head of Digital Content Studio

Viacom said it named Kelly Day as president of Viacom Digital Studios, a new unit that will create digital content for the company and its portfolio of networks and brands.

Day, who had been chief digital officer and chief business officer at AwesomenessTV, will report to Viacom CEO Bob Bakish, effective Nov. 20.

In her new post Day will work with Viacom’s networks to create digital content that coordinates with current programming and to develop new original content and branded entertainment in a variety of formats to grow Viacom’s audience and engagement with young viewers who may not watch traditional TV.

“Kelly has an impressive track record of building successful digital businesses, and I am so pleased to have her on board to accelerate our push into digital-native content,” said Bakish. “She and our new Viacom Digital Studios group will ensure that we are delivering more, better aligned and digital-first experiences, helping us to further grow the reach of our brands with our diverse audiences and introducing more opportunities for our advertising and distribution partners.”

Before Awesomeness TV, Day was with Blip Networks, Discovery Communications, The Knot and America Online.