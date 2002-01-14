Viacom lusting for Discovery

Sumner Redstone is the latest mogul to take a run at acquiring Discovery

Communications Inc.

At Salomon Smith Barney's media investor conference in Scottsdale, Ariz.,

last week, the Viacom Inc. chairman acknowledged that he reached out to Liberty

Media Corp. chairman John Malone, who controls 49 percent of the cable

programmer, to try to cut a deal.

Malone, speaking later, said, 'They were all over us on Discovery. They were

talking about prices that would be shockers.'

Analysts value Discovery at around $13 billion. But Malone said he's not

ready to sell.

Although Discovery got knee-deep into discussions with NBC about a takeover

this past summer, a network executive said Redstone's approach never got any

further than Malone.