Viacom Launches 'Get Schooled'
On the evening of Sept. 8, after many kids will have endured their
first day back to school, they're likely to run into an unmistakable
message on TV from the likes of LeBron James, Kelly Clarkson and President Obama: Stay in class.
The effort, called Get Schooled, is the start of a five-year public service campaign from Viacom and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,
with the kickoff featuring a half-hour documentary that will be
"roadblocked" across all of Viacom's cable networks, including MTV,
Nickelodeon and Comedy Central.
