Viacom, Kaiser team up on PSAs
Viacom Inc. is teaming up with The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation to educate the
public about HIV and AIDS.
Both CBS and UPN will include story lines that address HIV/AIDS awareness and
prevention in several of their prime time series.
CBS will include related story lines in The District,
Presidio Med and Becker, while UPN will address the topic in
Girlfriends, Half & Half, One on One and
Enterprise.
Viacom also plans to run public-service announcements on its radio stations
and billboards and to disseminate free information online and in print
advertisements.
