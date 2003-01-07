Viacom, Kaiser team up on PSAs

Viacom Inc. is teaming up with The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation to educate the

public about HIV and AIDS.

Both CBS and UPN will include story lines that address HIV/AIDS awareness and

prevention in several of their prime time series.

CBS will include related story lines in The District,

Presidio Med and Becker, while UPN will address the topic in

Girlfriends, Half & Half, One on One and

Enterprise.

Viacom also plans to run public-service announcements on its radio stations

and billboards and to disseminate free information online and in print

advertisements.