Viacom Hands Out Emergency Kit

Isn’t it reassuring when your employer hands you a special kit to help you flee the office in case of catastrophic attack? Just ask Viacom Inc. and its MTV Networks employees.

Those working at Times Square HQ just got emergency kits. The "go bags" contain a combo flashlight/radio, a bottle of water, and a filter mask, plus suggestions on how else to prepare (extra batteries).

The handout stems from grousing after the evacuation of the 54-story tower during last summer’s blackout.

Staffers complained, among other things, that emergency lights failed in some stairwells, making for a scary descent.

One staffer claims "it’s not a fashion item," annoyed the black shoulder bags are not up to MTVN’s usual standards of style. Another disagrees, calling it "a cute messenger bag."