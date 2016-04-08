Viacom Goes All Out on MTV Movie Awards April 10

Hosted by Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, the 2016 MTV Movie Awards goes down Sunday, April 10 at 8 p.m. on MTV, with a simulcast on Viacom siblings BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, TV Land, VH1 and VH1 Classic. Other notable names include Will Smith, who gets a Generation Award, Melissa McCarthy, who gets a Comedic Genius Award, and Ariana Grande and Halsey, who will perform.

The presenters list is a who’s who of popular entertainment, with comedy partners Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, Kendrick Lamar, Emilia Clarke of Game of Thrones, Kendall Jenner, Seth Rogen and Halle Berry slated to give out golden popcorn trophies.

The event goes down on the Warner Bros. backlot in Burbank.

MTV leads in to the awards with Teen Mom 2 at 6:30 p.m. and the movie awards’ Red Carpet Pre-Show at 7:30 p.m.

This year’s telecast represents the 25th anniversary; Dennis Miller hosted in 1992.