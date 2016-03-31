Comedian Kevin Hart Gets His Own VOD Service

Comedian Kevin Hart and Lionsgate have partnered up to launch a new VOD service, dubbed Laugh Out Loud. The OTT service will be home to exclusive content from Hart, not including his live tours or theatrical appearances.

Lionsgate and Hart’s company Hartbeat Digital are currently developing a hidden camera original series for the service, starring Hart as an undercover Lyft driver. Another series exclusive to Laugh Out Loud will feature social media star Logan Paul, whose Facebook page pulled in more than 300 million video views in February.

Jeff Clanagan, Hart's business partner for the last decade, will serve as president of the new service. Pricing and availability of the service were not announced.

"Kevin is one of the biggest stars in the world, and we're proud to kick off our partnership with a new OTT platform as well as a mobile game, extending a collaboration that began with the film Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer, in a statement. “He is an incredibly versatile talent who will bring his unique comedic voice to Laugh Out Loud's entire spectrum of original content, and his ever-expanding global fan base gives both initiatives tremendous growth potential.”

The partnership also has Lionsgate, Hart and game developer Fifth Journey creating a mobile game starring Hart. The game sees players working to become comedy stars, shepherded by Hart.

“Lionsgate has always been a great partner of mine, and I'm more than excited to take our business and creative relationship to new levels,” Hart said in a statement. "I understand the direction in which the television business is headed, and I see this big new space toward which audiences are starting to gravitate. I believe that launching this venture together now puts us ahead of the pack."