Viacom gets stay on station-sale order

Viacom Inc. won't have to honor a standing Federal Communications Commission

order to sell enough stations to get below the 35 percent cap on TV-household

reach, the agency said Thursday.

The divestiture was ordered as part of government approval for the company's

2000 merger with CBS.

The fate of the cap was cast in doubt by a Feb.

18 Federal Appeals Court decision ordering the FCC to better justify or eliminate

the limit.

The stay will be in effect for 12 months after the FCC issues new national

broadcast-ownership rules.

Viacom's household reach currently stands at 41

percent.