Viacom, Gannett partner on suburban news
Media giant Viacom Inc. is teaming up with the country’s largest newspaper company to
cover the New York suburbs.
Viacom’s WCBS-TV New York is partnering with Gannett Co. Inc.’s Journal News to
share news resources, cross-promote and explore other programming opportunities.
WCBS-TV will locate its Westchester County bureau, including a studio, at the
paper’s White Plains, N.Y., offices.
Heading the bureau will be Adam Shapiro, who has been a news producer at the
station.
WCBS-TV reporters Tony Aiello and Jennifer Jordan will collaborate with
Journal staffers on news stories and investigative reports.
