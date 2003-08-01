Trending

Viacom, Gannett partner on suburban news

By

Media giant Viacom Inc. is teaming up with the country’s largest newspaper company to
cover the New York suburbs.

Viacom’s WCBS-TV New York is partnering with Gannett Co. Inc.’s Journal News to
share news resources, cross-promote and explore other programming opportunities.

WCBS-TV will locate its Westchester County bureau, including a studio, at the
paper’s White Plains, N.Y., offices.

Heading the bureau will be Adam Shapiro, who has been a news producer at the
station.

WCBS-TV reporters Tony Aiello and Jennifer Jordan will collaborate with
Journal staffers on news stories and investigative reports.