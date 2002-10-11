Viacom fights HIV/AIDS
Just one week after MTV: Music Television unveiled its December plans for annual World AIDS Day,
parent Viacom Inc. announced that it plans a companywide, multipronged campaign
to combat HIV/AIDS that begins Jan. 1 and includes AIDS-themed storylines in
entertainment programming.
Working with the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, Viacom said the overall value for
planned public-service announcements in TV, radio, outdoor and online will be
$120 million.
Every division will participate, Viacom president Mel Karmazin said. Program
producers including Paramount Television and CBS Productions will incorporate
AIDS storylines into such prime time series as NBC's Frasier and CBS'
Becker.
MTV's contribution will be a 90-minute commercial-free World AIDS Day concert
Dec. 1, MTV Presents Levi's Jeans Staying Alive Concert, which will use
footage from concerts Nov. 7 in Seattle and Nov. 23 in Cape Town, South Africa.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.