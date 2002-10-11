Viacom fights HIV/AIDS

Just one week after MTV: Music Television unveiled its December plans for annual World AIDS Day,

parent Viacom Inc. announced that it plans a companywide, multipronged campaign

to combat HIV/AIDS that begins Jan. 1 and includes AIDS-themed storylines in

entertainment programming.

Working with the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, Viacom said the overall value for

planned public-service announcements in TV, radio, outdoor and online will be

$120 million.

Every division will participate, Viacom president Mel Karmazin said. Program

producers including Paramount Television and CBS Productions will incorporate

AIDS storylines into such prime time series as NBC's Frasier and CBS'

Becker.

MTV's contribution will be a 90-minute commercial-free World AIDS Day concert

Dec. 1, MTV Presents Levi's Jeans Staying Alive Concert, which will use

footage from concerts Nov. 7 in Seattle and Nov. 23 in Cape Town, South Africa.