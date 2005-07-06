Viacom Expands Broadband

Viacom is adding two more broadband platforms to its lineup. The VH1 and Nickelodeon Web sites will start regular streaming of high-quality broadband video beginning this month.

They join MTV, which launched broadband offering “Overdrive” in April at mtv.com.

VH1 will deliver the saucily titled VSPOT through its web site vh1.com.

The broadband platforms, which serve as cross-promotional platforms as well, will be divided into three areas: Shows – new content, interviews and behind-the-scenes coverage from network programs; Music- new performances, videos and short-form shows; and Movies- celebrity interviews, movie clips and trailers.

VSPOT launches July 7, with a preview of The Surreal Life 5, which premieres on the linear network three days later.

Nickelodeon’s Turbonick platform will feature up to 20 hours of new programming each week, available through nick.com.

Content will be arranged into six areas: Nicktoons – animation; TEENick, live-action programming and music from the network’s on-air block; Ha! Ha! Nick, comedic shows, shorts and bloopers; Nick Rewind, classic series; Nicksclusives, movie trailers, entertainment-themed content including movie trailers and music videos; and Nick Now!, a home base with selections from the rest of the site.

A soft launch of TurboNick July 1 resulted in 1.25 million streams, according to Nickelodeon.

TurboNick officially launches July 17. Initial advertisers include Topps, General Mills and Kellogg’s. Ads will be 30-second spots and static displays like banners.

Nickelodeon is also pumping broadband into two new areas of preschool-targeted nickjr.com: Nick Jr. Parents TV, which also had a soft launch July 1, will feature instructional parenting content. Preschool-targeted Nick Jr. Video will be spruced up with broadband music videos and shorts beginning Aug. 10.

VH1 reaches 87 million U.S. households; Nickelodeon reaches 89 million.

