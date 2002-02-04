Viacom denies feud

Viacom Inc. strongly denied a newspaper report that CEO Sumner Redstone stood up in a

board of directors meeting last week and said that under no circumstances would

chief operating officer Mel Karmazin's contract (which goes through 2003) be renewed.

Of course, Viacom has been in denial mode for weeks on the issue of the

genuine ill will that has developed between Redstone and Karmazin.

Last Friday, the company went so far as to issue a press release that quoted

the two executives as saying they "are looking forward to working together

productively in the ensuing years."

That's a crock -- no doubt designed to calm panicky investors -- and everybody

knows it.

Here's what one well-known and widely respected analyst had to say about

Viacom's executive battle last week: "Sumner thought he had the horsepower to

force Mel's resignation at the board meeting. Redstone will attempt another run

in a few months."