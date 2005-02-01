Viacom CFO Exiting
Richard Bressler, Viacom Inc.'s chief financial officer, has told the company he will not renew his contract when it expires in March 2006.
The company wil start looking for a replacement now, and Bressler will exit as soon as one is found.
Bressler joined Viacom in March 2001 from AOl Time Warner, where he had been CEO of AOL Time Warner investments.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.