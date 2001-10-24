Viacom cable nets post gains

Viacom's cable networks unit posted a 17% cash flow gain to $470 million on a

7% revenue gain to $1.1 billion for the third quarter.

Cable increases were due to higher affiliate fees for both cable and DBS and

double-digit ad revenue gains at MTV, VH1, TV Land and BET.

The TV division, which includes CBS, UPN, TV stations

and production and syndication units, posted a 17% operating cash flow drop to

$283 million, on a 7% revenue decline to $1.6 billion.

Infinity, the radio/outdoor advertising unit, showed a 20% drop in cash flow to $373.1 million on an 11% revenue shortfall to $910 million.

The company blamed the continuing softness in the ad market and the Sept. 11 terrorist attack for the declines at the TV and radio/outdoor units.

- Steve McClellan