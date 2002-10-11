Trending

Viacom to buy up more stock

By

Viacom Inc. plans to buy up $3 billion more of its stock, banking that its
fortunes and stock price are on the way up.

It will be something of a leisurely stroll up Wall Street, with the company
saying it will acquire the shares "from time to time" and only after it
completes an earlier $2 billion purchase -- it has so far bought $1.8 billion --
that began in February 2001.