Viacom to buy up more stock
Viacom Inc. plans to buy up $3 billion more of its stock, banking that its
fortunes and stock price are on the way up.
It will be something of a leisurely stroll up Wall Street, with the company
saying it will acquire the shares "from time to time" and only after it
completes an earlier $2 billion purchase -- it has so far bought $1.8 billion --
that began in February 2001.
