Viacom Adds to Data Strategy Team

Viacom, which is pushing data to overcome a decline in viewing as reported by Nielsen, has added three executives to its data strategy team.

Bryson Gordon was named senior VP of data strategy and Viacom Vantage. He's previously been with Microsoft. Gabe Bevilacqua was named VP of product management for Viacom Vantage. He was previously with his own firm, Rallyverse. Kodi Foster was named VP of data strategy. He's been with Outbrain.

Viacom Vantage is the company's data driven ad targeting product.

Gordon will report to Kern Schireson, executive VP for data strategy and consumer intelligence at Viacom. Bevilacqua and Foster report to Gordon.

"Data Strategy plays a key role in Viacom's ecosystem because it marries world-class creativity with advanced analytics," said Schireson. "Bringing on Bryson, Gabe, and Kodi is a big step forward and reinforces our dedication to intelligent data solutions that benefit Viacom and our brand partners."