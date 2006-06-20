VHI Ups Zurier

VH1 Senior VP of Programming Strategy Ben Zurier has been promoted to senior VP, programming strategy, VH1, VH1 Classic and MHD. His responsibilities expand to include program planning and acquisitions for VH1 Classic and MTV Networks' high-definition channel MHD, while he continues to oversee program-planning strategy for VH1.

Zurier, who reports to MTV Networks Music Group President Brian Graden, joined VH1 in 2001 and hasas overseen a programming strategy that included development of the Sunday "Celebreality" block and the "Friday Night Hook-Up" programming package. On the acquisitions front, he helped engineer deals to bring VH1 the America's Next Top Model series and movies like 8 Mile.

Before joining VH1, he was Senior VP of programming for Rainbow Media and spent three years as VP of programming and research at CBS Television.