VHI Ups Reich to VP, Multiplatform

VH1 has promoted Scott Reich to the new position of VP, multiplatform music programming. Reich, most recently director of music programming and talent relations, will coordinate music and talent across VH1’s multiplatform offerings, including VH1.com, VSPOT, wireless and video-on-demand.

He will oversee music and talent bookings, label relations and music programming for the multiple platforms, and help develop editorial features and musical performance series.

Reich joined VH1 in 1991 after having represented various musicians as a publicist at PRB Publicity.