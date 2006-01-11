VHI Ups Hirschorn

Michael Hirschorn has been upped to executive VP, original programming and production, from executive VP, production and programming, VHI said Wednesday.

In his new role, Hirschorn will run all VHI original programming for the East and West coasts, along with music and celebrity-talent development.

He also will supervise the development of original scripted series, including the upcoming So Notorious, starring Tori Spelling. He will still oversee the series he helped develop in his previous role with VH1, including My Fair Brady, Being Bonaduce, The Fabulous Life, The Surreal Life and Best Week Ever.



Hirschorn has been at VH1 since 2001, when he came onboard from his editor in chief position at Inside.com. Before that, he held positions as features editor at Esquire magazine, executive editor of New York magazine and editor in chief of Spin magazine.

VH1 is available in close to 87 million U.S. households.