VHI Shuffles Staff Slate

VH1 made several staffing appointments within its original programming and production department. The network has seen recent ratings success from its pop-culture-themed original programming, particularly its “Celebreality” shows such as Celebrity Fit Club and The Surreal Life.

VI1 averaged 598,000 total viewers in prime last year, up 15% from 2004. The staffing changes come a week after the Viacom-owned network promoted Michael Hirschorn to the new post of executive VP, original programming.

Hirschorn, a VH1 veteran since July, 2001, was previously editor in chief of Inside.com, editor in chief of Spin magazine and executive editor of New York magazine. The changes, which affect members of VH1’s East and West Coast offices, include:

-Jim Ackerman is upped from VP of development, production and programming to senior VP, development and production.

-Maggie Malina joins the network as senior VP, VH1 films and scripted series. She was last senior VP, original movies, at MTV.

-Jeff Olde joins the network as senior VP, production and programming. He has been an executive consultant for the network, overseeing series development.

-Brad Abramson is upped from executive producer of production and programming to VP of production and programming.

-Alex Demyanenko joins the network as VP, development. He was last head of development for production company Rocket Science Laboratories.

-Matt Hanna is upped to VP, development, from director, development.

-Jill Modabber is upped to VP, series production, from director, current programming.