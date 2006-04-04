VHI, Comedy Launch New Mobile Services

VH1 and Comedy Central will each launch mobile applications that aggregate their wireless content in one place on cellphones. VH1 Mobile’s Pocket VH1 and Comedy Central’s Take Out will be available through various providers beginning in May. Before that, Sprint will carry both exclusively for one month.

The applications aim to centralize each network’s content so users can download their ringtones, video clips and other mobile offerings from one place on their cellphones. As it exists now, each type of content can be lumped in with other networks’ offerings – VH1 ringtones, for example, might be located on a list of other TV networks’ ringtones, while clips of VH1 shows are available in a wholly separate place. Subscribers to the networks’ new services will be able to surf through various types of network content in one area.

The services will initially be available for download via mobile phones for a monthly subscription fee of $4.99 to $5.99, depending on the carrier. Later, they will be offered on the networks’ Web sites.

Initial content on Pocket VH1 will include streaming video of shows such as Web Junk 2.0 and Best Week Ever, celebrity photos, pop-culture and music-news clips, ringtones and wallpaper.

Comedy Central’s Take Out will initially offer video clips from shows such as The Daily Show With Jon Stewart and South Park, stand-up radio, jokes, photos, horoscopes, ringtones, wallpaper and TV schedules.