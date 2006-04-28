VHI Brings Back Celebreality Shows

VH1 announced new seasons of celebrity reality programs Breaking Bonaduce and Hogan Knows Best. The shows will return in October after previously announced new seasons of My Fair Brady, Celebrity Fit Club and Flavor of Love, which return this spring and summer.

Bonaduce, Hogan, Fit Club and Brady are all part of the network’s high-rated “celebreality” block of star-powered unscripted series. Bonaduce, about troubled former child star Danny Bonaduce and his family, comes back with an eight-episode second cycle., as Danny gets kicked out of the house by his wife. Hogan Knows Best, about wrestler Hulk Hogan and his brood, picks up for a third installment with Hogan's 18-year-old daughter Brooke trying to start a recording career.

Nine new episodes of My Fair Brady debut May 28 and 10 new episodes of Flavor of Love debut in August. Also in August, Fit Club returns for an eight-episode fourth season. Celebrities vying to lose weight this season are Wilson Phillips singer and former talk show host Carnie Wilson, Sopranos actor Vinnie Pastore, R&B singer Angie Stone, NYPD Blue actor Nick Turturro, Baywatch actor Erika Eleniak rapper Bonecrusher, Family Ties actor Tina Yothers and Love Boat actor Ted Lange.

Separately, the network will bring back a new season of its viral video countdown show Web Junk 20.