VHF fees up, UHF down

Large-market VHF TV stations would pay between 4 percent and 5 percent more

in regulatory fees this year than in 2001 under a payment schedule proposed by

the Federal Communications Commission.

UHF stations in the same markets would see their fees go down roughly 16

percent.

Despite the

opposite directions of their obligations, both categories are benefiting from greater-than-expected fee revenues collected

last year, which reduces the size of the coffer the licensees must fill this

year.

UHF stations were also helped by a 15-station increase in the number of

licensees in the category.

The FCC

generally aims to increase the revenue generated in each licensee category

proportionally to the agencywide increase ordered by Congress -- 9.3 percent this

year.

Consequently, in categories where there are relatively few licensees, an

increase in the number of operators would decrease each station's payment.

VHF stations in markets Nos. 1 through 10 and 11 through 25 would pay $47,050 and $34,700,

respectively, while UHF stations in those markets would pay $12,800 and $10,300,

respectively.

In smaller markets, VHF duties also would rise and UHF would fall.

For FCC licensees in all industries, the agency aims to collect $219 million

from regulatory fees, up $18.6 million from 2001. Regulatory fees were ordered

by Congress in 1994 to cover the costs of overseeing industry and managing

spectrum.

Comments on this year's duties are due April 23; replies

May 3.